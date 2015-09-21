* Austrian student claims Facebook forwarded user data to
NSA
* Safe Harbour agreement allows data transfers to United
States
* Irish judge asked ECJ if U.S. adequately protects personal
data
* Safe Harbour under fire after Snowden revelations of mass
spying
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 A U.S.-EU commercial
data-sharing deal faces a major test on Wednesday when an
adviser to the European Union's top court will say whether he
believes it is still binding in light of allegations of mass
U.S. spying.
The case stems from a complaint filed by 27-year-old
Austrian law student Max Schrems against Facebook with
the Irish data protection commissioner, who monitors compliance
with privacy laws.
Schrems argued the company helped the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA) harvest email and other private data from European
citizens by forwarding data to servers in the United States and
asked the Irish watchdog to investigate whether the United
States was providing adequate data protection.
The Irish regulator rejected the request on the grounds that
it was bound by the EU Safe Harbour agreement of 2000 which
allows companies to transfer EU citizens' data to the United
States because it is held to have sufficient privacy safeguards
in place.
The Irish watchdog plays a central role because Facebook
users in the EU enter an agreement with Facebook Ireland when
they join the social network.
Schrems, who still uses Facebook and says he wants to
improve it, appealed the decision in October 2013. Irish High
Court Justice Gerard Hogan subsequently asked the European Court
of Justice (ECJ) if the Irish regulator was still bound to
follow the Safe Harbour decision given "gaping holes in
contemporary U.S. data protection practice" and whether it could
or should conduct its own investigation in light of allegations
of mass U.S. surveillance programmes.
Safe Harbour, which simplifies the everyday business of some
4,000 companies, came under fire in 2013 after fugitive ex-NSA
contractor Edward Snowden leaked details of a U.S. mass
electronic surveillance programme, known as Prism.
The leaks showed the NSA used major web companies, including
Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft
, to gather user data.
Following the fallout the European Commission called for a
review of the agreement and negotiations with Washington have
been going on since January 2014.
Wednesday's opinion to judges, who are expected to rule in a
few months' time, comes at a delicate time for the renegotiation
of Safe Harbour.
"It could have an impact on the whole Safe Harbour system as
a transfer solution," said Tanguy Van Overstraeten, a partner
specialising in data protection at law firm Linklaters.
ECJ Advocate General Yves Bot will deliver his opinion in
Luxembourg on Wednesday at around 0930 CET (0730 GMT). While the
court's judges are not bound by the opinion, they follow it in
most cases.
"If the judges come to the situation where Safe Harbour is
not valid then it could be reopening the whole story and that,
for many thousands of U.S. companies, would be very difficult
because that could mean that in fact the basis of the transfer
of data by them would be invalid," Van Overstraeten said.
Facebook declined comment.
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; editing
by Philip Blenkinsop and Adrian Croft)