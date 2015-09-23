* EU court adviser says "Safe Harbour" framework is invalid
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 A deal easing the transfer of
data between the United States and the EU is invalid, an adviser
to the European Union's top court said on Wednesday, dealing a
blow to a system used by Facebook, Google and
thousands of other companies.
The Safe Harbour agreement did not do enough to protect EU
citizen's private information when it reached the United States
and should have been suspended, Yves Bot, Advocate General at
the European Court of Justice (ECJ), said.
While Bot's opinions are not binding, they tend to be
followed by the court's judges, who are considering a complaint
about the system in the wake of revelations from ex-National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden of mass U.S.
government surveillance.
In a trenchant legal opinion which will do little to heal
frayed transatlantic relations following the spying leaks, Bot
also said national data protection authorities could suspend
data transfers to third countries if they felt EU citizens'
privacy was compromised.
That would cause a headache for U.S. companies operating in
the EU as well as open up the risk of a patchwork of national
approaches, lawyers said.
DATA DISRUPTION
Many companies, particularly tech companies, have hailed the
2000 Safe Harbour deal, saying it helps them get round
cumbersome checks to transfer vital data, including payroll and
human resources information, but also that used for online
advertising worth billions of dollars, between offices on both
sides of the Atlantic.
"We are concerned about the potential disruption to
international data flows if the Court follows today's opinion,"
said John Higgins, Director General of DIGITALEUROPE, whose
members include Apple, Cisco, Ericsson
and Google.
Lawyers said a negative ruling from the court would have an
impact on all data transfers between the EU and the United
States, not just those conducted through Safe Harbour.
"If you question overall the validity of U.S. law then what
about these other legal mechanisms?" said Wim Nauwelaerts,
partner at law firm Hunton & Williams.
That could lead to calls from privacy advocates for more
data centres in Europe, something the industry has long resisted
on the grounds that it constitutes protectionism.
Some European companies, however, such as Germany's Deutsche
Telekom, have said they would route all email traffic
through domestic servers to avoid U.S. snooping.
FACEBOOK NOT A "BACKDOOR" FOR NSA
The case stems from a complaint filed by 27-year-old
Austrian law student Max Schrems against Facebook, alleging the
company was helping the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA)
harvest email and other private data by forwarding European
customer's data to servers in the United States.
Facebook rejects the claim that it provided the NSA with
"backdoor" access to its servers and would wait for the full
judgment, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The Irish Data Protection Commissioner, who watches over
major tech companies' compliance with privacy laws since they
are headquartered in Ireland, rejected the complaint, saying
such transfers were allowed under the Safe Harbour framework.
But the case was referred to the European Court of Justice
(ECJ) after Schrems appealed.
"It is apparent from the findings of the High Court of
Ireland and of the (European) Commission itself that the law and
practice of the United States allow the large-scale collection
of the personal data of citizens of the EU which is transferred,
without those citizens benefiting from effective judicial
protection," Bot said.
The United States and the Commission have been in talks for
two years to strengthen the Safe Harbour framework amid calls
for its suspension.
Herwig Hofmann, a lawyer for Max Schrems, said he was
"delighted" about the Advocate General's opinion.
"If the United States doesn't change its laws in order to
guarantee a minimum of data protection to European citizens,
U.S. companies will have to process their data in the EU," he
told reporters at the court in Luxembourg.
