BRUSSELS, Sept 28 The United States criticised
an EU judicial opinion on Monday that called into question the
Safe Harbour transatlantic data privacy system and Washington
urged European judges to reach a different conclusion.
The U.S. mission to the European Union said an opinion last
week by an adviser to the EU's top court,
backing an Austrian who alleged Facebook passed private
data to U.S. security services, "rests on numerous inaccurate
assertions about intelligence practices of the United States".
The original case, brought in Ireland where Facebook and
many U.S. tech firms have European headquarters, was partly
based on revelations in 2013 by contractor Edward Snowden about
U.S. intelligence agencies' spying on global communications.
In a statement, the U.S. mission said it was concerned about
damage to trade and privacy in Europe and the United States and
so urged the Court of Justice, which usually follows its
advocate general's advice, to reach different conclusions when
it finally rules on the case.
In a trenchant opinion that fuelled American concern about
European hostility following a series of antitrust
investigations and difficulties in trade negotiations, court
adviser Yves Bot said the 15-year-old Safe Harbour agreement did
not do enough to protect EU citizens' private information when
it reached the United States and should have been suspended.
But the U.S. mission said: "The United States does not and
has not engaged in indiscriminate surveillance of anyone,
including ordinary European citizens."
It added that Bot, who concluded Ireland's data protection
agency was wrong to dismiss Schrems's complaint on the grounds
that the EU said U.S. privacy rules were adequate, did not take
account of changes in U.S. policies and efforts by Washington
and Brussels to strengthen protections under Safe Harbour.
"We hope that the final judgement of the European Court of
Justice takes note of these efforts, inaccuracies in and
far-reaching consequences of the Advocate General's opinion, as
well as the significant harm to the protection of individual
rights and the free flow of information that would occur if it
were to follow the Advocate General's opinion," the U.S. mission
said.
