DUBLIN Dec 1 The European Commission (EC) will announce a new pricing structure for fees applicable to government support schemes for banks, Ireland's ministry of finance said on Thursday.

The EC will introduce an initial small decrease in fees expected for bank debt with a maturity of more than one year, followed by a subsequent increase later in the year, the ministry said in an information note.

Fees on short-term debt will not be affected, the ministry said, adding that greater coordination was needed on guaranteeing banks' funding.

"Given sovereign weaknesses, greater coordination is required in relation to guarantee schemes for bank term funding and some mutualisation would help in this respect, but further work needs to be done on the options," it said.