* Euro zone crisis hits manufacturing exports

* Key pharmaceutical sector hit by patent expiries

* Surge in less-labour intensive services sector

DUBLIN, Aug 1 Irish exports are shifting from manufacturing to less labour-intensive services as European demand for goods dwindles and the key pharmaceutical sector is hit by patent expirations, the Irish Exporting Association (IEA) said in a report on Wednesday.

Merchandise exports to the euro zone fell 4.9 percent in the first six months of the year compared to the same period last year, dragging down total merchandise exports by 2.5 percent, the report said.

Total exports were up 3.8 percent thanks to an 11-percent surge in services exports.

But the services sector, dominated by computer services and large multinationals such as Google, creates far fewer jobs in the Irish economy and the shift from manufacturing could push up an unemployment rate, which at 14.8 percent is the fourth highest in the euro zone.

"The difficulty is that if we don't resolve the euro zone crisis within the next month or two we will be looking at...further negative growth, and a threat to those jobs in the manufacturing sector which we thought were relatively secure," IEA chief executive John Whelan told state broadcaster RTE.

Pharmaceutical exports to the United States fell 30 percent in the first-half of 2012 as multinational drugs companies are going through the biggest-ever wave of patent expiries in both Europe and the United States.

Eight of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies operate in Ireland, underpinning the exposure of Ireland's export-driven economy to the patent cliff facing the pharmaceutical sector.

Rapid growth in the country's agri-food export sector also stalled in the first-half due to a significant fall in global commodity prices, and recession in the euro zone curtailed market demand, the report said.

But services, including business services, aircraft leasing and consultancy, are expected to boom by 14 percent this year with Ireland the 12th largest services exporter in the world, lifting total export growth to 2.7 percent, according to IEA forecasts. This is expected to rise to 5 percent in 2013.

With Ireland's domestic economy remains in the doldrums and the government is heavily dependent on exports to fuel the growth needed to cut its huge debt pile and exit its EU/IMF bailout.