By Lorraine Turner
LIMERICK, Ireland, Aug 22 When two former
fishermen and a friend quit their jobs to start a whiskey
business in Ireland's moribund economy, they knew straight away
their future lay in selling their wares overseas.
The whiskey makers targeted Europe and America just six
months after their first blend was in Irish supermarkets and as
Asia's consumption of the spirit booms, the trio expect 90
percent of everything they produce to be sold abroad.
West Cork Distillery is just one example of how Irish
companies are looking overseas, rallied by a government which is
vying to reposition the country's long-term business model on
more labour intensive industries to help spur a recovery that it
desperately needs to bring its debts down.
"I think everyone in Ireland is looking to export at the
moment, it's only the show in town," said John O'Connell,
co-founder of the drinks company.
While local exporters are dwarfed by larger multinationals
in terms of output - accounting for less than 15 percent of
exports - they employ the same number as the rival juggernauts
which include tech and pharma A-listers such as Google
and Pfizer.
This means their role in job creation is vital in a country
where a bloated social welfare bill accounts for a third of all
government spending and unemployment remains stubbornly high at
almost 15 percent.
"They (small companies) are very important. Individual
employers may not create massive jobs, but when you add them up,
they are quite large.... Every job is more taxes coming in and
less money being paid out in social welfare," said Alan McQuaid,
economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
Exports have played a pivotal role in the modest Irish
growth that has set it apart from other bailed out euro zone
members.
The interest from firms trading exclusively in the home
market and wanting to get into exporting has grown
"exponentially" over the last few years, according to the head
of the Irish Exporters Association as the domestic market has
shrivelled and in spite of head winds from the euro zone.
The rise comes at a crucial time as buoyant pharmaceutical
exports - driven by eight of the world's top 10 pharma companies
which operate in Ireland - may soon sag as the industry faces
its biggest-ever wave of patent expiries.
STEEP LEARNING CURVE
Dublin-based Joanna Lovegrove, who splits her time between
her two children and her frozen yoghurt business, runs one of
the 29 companies selected for an 'X-Factor' style competition to
help point food and drink companies at the export market.
Until launching the business in November, Lovegrove was a
full-time mother which sparked the idea for the kid-friendly
alternative to ice-cream.
"To go into France: I don't know which shops would sell our
products so it's a whole new scary learning process," said the
co-founder of Chilly Moo who begins the bootcamp leg of the half
million euro "Food Works" project next week.
The novice company is not lacking ambition however, looking
beyond the traditional first-stop of the UK to lucrative Asian
markets. "They do like our Irish dairy in Asia," she said.
Shepherding domestic companies to the export market is one
of the approaches the government is taking to spur enough
economic growth to make inroads into a debt pile set to peak at
120 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year.
Similar programmes have helped over 40 start-ups in recent
years with almost three quarters now exporting, and nearly a
third have gone on to secure private sector investment.
The drive to push artisan food and drink products abroad has
led to a revival in the agri-food industry, prompting prime
minister Enda Kenny to take 20 loaves of Irish bread with him
when he met Barak Obama this year.
DOMESTIC DEMAND NEEDED TOO
A short drive from Limerick, a town where the high street is
dying as locals struggle with the downturn, Willie Wixted is
turning former pig feed into a lucrative export of protein
supplements for athletes.
The manufacturer, who employs 13 people and is targeting 50
percent growth per annum, said reducing costs further -- such as
wages and rents -- must be a priority.
"I think there is a big job on a national level of adjusting
our cost base. I think we got very uncompetitive during the
Celtic tiger years," said Wixted, founder of ABC Nutritionals.
"It's hard to see any great revival, that's why I think
we're reliant on exports," he said.
Smaller businesses do not have all the answers and not all
of them are ripe for export makeover. Only a rebound in domestic
demand will give Ireland the acceleration in growth it
desperately needs and the government has pushed its forecast for
that out to 2014.
Retail sales slumped to their lowest point in 2-1/2 years in
June.
Yet with a budget deficit still set to be above 8 percent of
GDP at the end of this year and targets to be met under an 85
billion euro bailout, there will be no let up in an austerity
drive that will likely hurt the domestic economy even further.
"If you want to have a route to recovery, then you will need
to do something about the jobless rates," said Chris Van
Egeraat, lecturer at Maynooth University, adding indigenous
exporters will not aid the job crisis immediately.
"The recovery requires short-term solutions ... If you're
able to stimulate demand, then you really make a big bite into
the employment numbers," he said.
One silver lining to Ireland's crisis is its burgeoning
reputation as a country that faced up to its problems, something
that has helped the whiskey men from Skibbereen when cutting
deals from Germany to the United Arab Emirates.
"It's allowing you to open the door a bit. There is an
emotional goodwill towards Ireland. Though it won't sell, it
will help your case," said West Cork Distillery's O'Connell.