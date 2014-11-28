DUBLIN Nov 28 Ireland's finance minister said
he would like the central bank to phase in restrictions on
mortgage lending over a period of time and widen its proposal to
limit lending above 80 percent of the value of a property to no
more than 15 percent of all home loans.
"I would like to see that at 20, 25 (percent), and I think
there's scope within the system to do that, and I think that
would take quite a bit of the pressure out," Michael Noonan told
Ireland's Newstalk radio station.
"Secondly, the full rules don't have to come in in the
middle of January. There are people who are on the last couple
of thousand of putting the deposit together, and I wouldn't pull
the rug out from under them, and I'll be asking the central bank
to have a look at that. But it will be their decision."
