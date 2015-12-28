DUBLIN Dec 28 Irish Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said on Monday he was recovering after a medical
procedure to treat fluid in the chest, and expected to be back
at work in early January.
Noonan, 72, oversaw Ireland's exit from an international
bailout and a dramatic recovery that saw the country post the
fastest economic growth in the European Union in 2014. It is
forecast to repeat that performance in 2015.
"Two weeks before Christmas I attended my doctor and was
diagnosed with an infection involving fluid in the chest area,"
he said in a statement.
"I subsequently underwent some medical procedures and I am
now well on the mend," he added. "I will be attending cabinet on
January 5 and I look forward to contesting the upcoming general
election."
Prime Minister Enda Kenny must call the election by April.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)