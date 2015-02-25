LONDON Feb 25 Ireland is in no rush to sell the
entire stake of state-owned Allied Irish Banks, but the
bank should return fully to private hands within the next
decade, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
"I'd be surprised if it didn't happen in the next ten
years," Noonan told a business seminar in London.
In the first stage of the process, he plans to sell no more
than 25 percent of the 99-percent owned lender, with the first
window of opportunity seen in October-November this year. But
the timing was still under consideration.
On euro zone affairs, Noonan said he was against any country
exiting the 19-nation bloc or receiving a sovereign debt
write-off.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Padraic
Halpin and Louise Heavens)