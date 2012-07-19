DUBLIN, July 19 Ireland's finance minister said on Thursday that if Europe's new rescue fund takes over stakes in the country's banks, it would need to do so at significantly above the stakes' current valuation.

Euro zone leaders agreed last month to allow the rescue fund to recapitalise banks and Ireland hopes it can benefit from this retrospectively as part of ongoing talks to improve the terms of its bank bailout.

"We wouldn't think we were being assisted or treated fairly if we were only offered the terms we could get from a willing hedge fund who wanted to purchase the stake the Irish government has in the banks," Michael Noonan told a news conference.

"The valuation will be an issue for negotiation but before we could agree, they would need to be significantly in advance of those figures," Noonan added, referring to figures showing that investments by the country's National Pension Reserve Fund in its top two banks were worth 8.1 billion euros.