DUBLIN, Sept 28 Ireland's finance minister said
he is hoping for a definite indication on a possible bank debt
deal by October or November, adding he had not scaled back hopes
for broad bank debt deal.
Germany, the Netherlands and Finland issued a joint
statement on Tuesday that appeared to unravel much of what was
agreed at a European Union summit in June, when leaders paved
the way for the direct recapitalization of problem banks.
"October, November I would be hoping for," said the finance
Minister Michael Noonan on Friday.
"It would certainly suit my forward planning if we had a
fairly definite indication of what the result might be before
the (December) budget," Noonan said when asked if he had a
timeline.
Talks on improving the bank rescue were due to be completed
by October.