DUBLIN, Sept 28 Ireland's finance minister said he is hoping for a definite indication on a possible bank debt deal by October or November, adding he had not scaled back hopes for broad bank debt deal.

Germany, the Netherlands and Finland issued a joint statement on Tuesday that appeared to unravel much of what was agreed at a European Union summit in June, when leaders paved the way for the direct recapitalization of problem banks.

"October, November I would be hoping for," said the finance Minister Michael Noonan on Friday.

"It would certainly suit my forward planning if we had a fairly definite indication of what the result might be before the (December) budget," Noonan said when asked if he had a timeline.

Talks on improving the bank rescue were due to be completed by October.