DUBLIN Nov 28 Ireland will repay 9 billion
euros ($11.2 billion) of its International Monetary Fund loans
by year-end, and aims to repay a further 9 billion in the first
half of 2015, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.
Ireland won agreement from the European Union to pay the IMF
before it repays aid from the EU bailout funds, and is replacing
the more expensive loans with cheaper market funding to reduce
the cost of carrying its national debt.
The government is also confident that the 99-percent
state-owned Allied Irish Banks will repay in full its
21 billion euro state rescue package over a period of time, and
has no intention of selling a 14 percent holding in Bank of
Ireland, Noonan added in an interview with the Newstalk
radio station.
($1 = 0.8037 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)