LONDON Feb 21 Ireland plans to apply for the
European Central Bank's bond purchase plan, dubbed Outright
Monetary Transactions (OMT), but is not ready to do so yet, its
finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
"The OMT arrangement is an option, in due course, which we
will probably apply for, but we have no plans to do so yet,"
Noonan told a Bloomberg event in London.
The ECB has said countries have to be within a support
programme but have a normal level of access to bond markets to
qualify for the OMT. It has said it would buy debt of up to
three-year maturities on the secondary market under the plan.
Noonan also said that Ireland does not intend to bring in a
tax on financial transactions and is talking to its Troika
lenders about the timing of new stress tests for Irish banks.