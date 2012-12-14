DUBLIN Dec 14 U.S. asset manager Franklin
Templeton has said its accumulation of a large holding in Irish
bonds during the past year was not a primary driver of a sharp
fall in Irish bond yields.
The San Francisco-based investor has built up nearly one
tenth of the highly illiquid market in Irish bonds, much of it
in a year in which the yield on the benchmark 2020 bond fell to
4.5 percent from 8.5 percent.
Asked in an interview with the Irish Times if the purchases
had driven the market, Michael Hasenstab, co-director of
Franklin Templeton's international bond department, said he
"would take those comments with a grain of salt".
"We bought a lot of Irish securities at very distressed
prices means someone was selling those bonds," he said.
The fact that Franklin Templeton took part in bond auctions
held by the Irish debt agency also dispels this idea that the
holding is in some way a driver of the market, he said.
"You don't drive secondary prices if you take part in
primary issuance," he said.
Hasenstab described the Irish recovery as "probably one of
the investments of the decade."