DUBLIN, July 28 Ireland, one of the biggest hubs
for funds in Europe, will allow hedge funds based in the country
to lend to companies under new rules drawn up by the central
bank, the bank said.
With banks in Europe still reducing their lending to
households and corporations in the wake of the financial crisis,
firms who are too small to issue bonds are increasingly seeking
to borrow from other sources such as insurers, private equity
firms and hedge funds.
Ireland has traditionally prevented hedge funds domiciled in
the country from lending because regulators viewed it as too
risky. But with access to credit a growing problem in Europe,
the central bank has drawn up regulations that will allow
specialised loan funds that it authorises to extend loans
internationally.
The central bank issued a consultation paper on the rules on
Monday and expects them to be in place by the end of the year.
"In our view this is a sector that should be subject to some
additional regulation," said Martin Moloney, head of markets
policy at the Irish central bank.
"If you have loan origination funds operating out of Ireland
and lending into other countries there are potential cross
border issues. We wanted to deal with that upfront and we have
been very focused on the financial stability issues."
The central bank is drawing heavily on new regulations
devised to prevent a repeat of the banking crisis to regulate
funds which lend money.
Under the rules, a loan fund will not be able to lend more
than a quarter of its assets to one borrower and the amount of
debt the fund can take on will be capped at a ratio of 1 to 1,
meaning that if a fund has assets of 100 million euros it can
borrow another 100 million euros.
The move by the Irish central bank comes as the European
Central Bank and the Bank of England are trying to resurrect the
European Union's market for asset-backed securities as a way of
getting credit flowing to smaller businesses and plug some of
the gap left by banks.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Hugh Lawson)