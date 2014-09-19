* Funds to be allowed to look outside Ireland for expertise
* Proposals aim to ensure funds comply with best standards
* Central bank steps up oversight in focus on shadow banking
By Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN, Sept 19 Investment funds based in
Ireland will no longer have to hire two Irish residents as
directors under a central bank plan to improve oversight of one
of the global fund industry's biggest hubs.
Thousands of funds worth an estimated 1.5 trillion euros
($1.94 trillion) are based in Ireland, attracted by its position
in the EU and its tax exemptions. The funds' promoters, usually
fund managers in London or New York, have to hire two Irish
residents as directors of the management companies that oversee
the funds.
The number of funds has almost doubled to 5,665 since 2001,
creating a windfall for Irish people selling their services as
directors. But there is also now a skills gap as tougher
European rules brought in after the financial crisis require
them to be more vigilant about a wider range of risks.
"In relation to risk management and to some extent
investment management, there is a limited pool of skills within
the country to sit on boards," Martin Moloney, head of markets
policy at the Irish central bank, told Reuters in an interview.
"We relaxed requirements in order to allow management
companies to go outside the country to get those experts if they
feel they can't get them here."
The guidelines are expected to be rolled out next year
following a three-month consultation with industry. Fund
managers such as BlackRock, Pimco and Invesco
have funds based in Dublin.
Ireland's funds industry emerged unscathed from the
country's financial crisis but the central bank is stepping up
its oversight of the sector as part of a wider international
focus on so-called shadow banks, financial intermediaries,
including funds, that handle an estimated $60 trillion of
transactions a year.
Under the central bank proposals, published on Friday, a
fund would need to have at least one director who is in Ireland
for at least 110 working days a year. A second director, if he
or she were not in Ireland for that period of time, would have
to be able to engage with central bank supervisors within any
24-hour working day period.
The central bank also wants fund management companies to
spell out who is responsible for what on the board and it will
require such companies to document, before they get approval to
start operating, that their board has sufficient expertise.
The Irish Funds Industry Association (IFIA) said boards
would need time to digest the proposals.
"We welcome this period of consultation on such an important
subject, as well as the need for an appropriate transitional
period once the guidance note is finalised," Pat Lardner, the
chief executive of the IFIA, said in a statement.
Ireland's shadow banking sector, anchored by the country's
pro-business legal arrangements, dwarfs the domestic banks whose
debt-fuelled property binge forced Dublin into an international
bailout in 2010.
This sector, made up of investment funds, money market funds
and special purpose-style vehicles, have around 2 trillion euros
of assets, more than 10 times the size of the domestic economy
and nearly three times the size of the banks catering to the
domestic Irish market, according to central bank data.
COSY NO MORE
When the funds industry first took off in Ireland in the
1990s, retired lawyers or accountants took on directorships as a
sideline, clocking up multiple boardroom roles.
But now tougher regulation from Europe has engendered a
professional class of director, including people who specialise
solely in being funds' directors.
"The reputation it had of being a cosy little sector is not
true anymore," Moloney said. "But there is room for
improvement."
With no limit on the number of directorships a person can
hold and an annual income of around 20,000 euros and up per
boardroom role, some now have a sizeable portfolio of positions,
according to a Reuters report last year.
The central bank is currently interviewing funds directors
about how they meet all their boardroom commitments as part of a
separate review of the industry's voluntary corporate governance
code. Moloney said things had improved since last year.
"You are seeing fewer people with very large numbers of
directorships. You are seeing greater spread of directors and
that is only to be welcomed because it implies that people can
spend more time on the job," he said.
Lawyers are a popular choice for funds directorships in
Ireland, with fund promoters often hiring a lawyer from the
Dublin-based law firm that represents their fund.
The central bank said that a fund management company did not
need to appoint a lawyer to its board if it already had a law
firm providing it with legal services.
"We believe that there may be an assumption, particularly
among fund sponsors located abroad, that the central bank has an
implied preference for the appointment of lawyers to fund
management company boards," said Moloney.
"We just want people to understand that it doesn't make any
difference to us in terms of authorising applications as to
whether you have a lawyer on the board," he said. "What matters
to us is that you have assessed what skills you need and you
have put together a package of directors who can meet those
requirements."
