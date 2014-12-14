DUBLIN Dec 14 Ireland's stalled plan to tax
online gambling will be further delayed into 2015, the country's
finance minister said, offering bookmakers such as Paddy Power
a longer grace period before the charge is levied.
Ireland first announced plans to bring online operators into
the tax net in 2011 by seeking to extend a one percent tax on
bets placed in shops to wagers made online or over the telephone
from customers based in Ireland.
The legislation has been delayed a number of times and a
standstill period it is currently subject to has been extended
into January after Malta raised concerns over the licensing laws
for operators who are already licensed by another jurisdiction.
"As soon as the standstill period is completed, it is my
intention to progress all remaining stages of the Bill through
the Oireachtas (parliament)," Finance Minister Michael Noonan
said in a parliamentary reply to an opposition spokesman that
was published on Sunday.
"I share the Deputy's frustration at the delays involved in
progressing the Bill."
A bill usually takes a number of weeks or months to go
through Ireland's houses of parliament before becoming law.
Paddy Power, which makes over three-quarters of its profits
online, has said the tax would have cost it 7 million euros last
year. Its profit before tax for 2013 was 141 million euros and
it had told investors in August that it expected the bill to be
introduced before the end of this year.
The new tax in Ireland comes as Paddy Power and other major
bookmakers like Ladbrokes and William Hill
grapple with tighter regulation and additional taxes in Britain.
London is set to close a loophole this month that allows
bookmakers to minimise tax bills on online earnings by basing
operations offshore in places like Gibraltar. It will also raise
taxes on high stakes gambling machines from March next year.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Stephen Powell)