* Ireland would be first to adopt gay marriage by referendum
* Polls indicate 'Yes' campaign win, turnout strong
(Updates with turnout, No side say signs positive for Yes)
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, May 22 Irish voters turned out in droves
to cast ballots in a gay marriage referendum on Friday, with the
high turnout likely to favour the Yes side seeking equality just
two decades after the country decriminalised homosexuality.
With the once mighty Catholic Church's influence ravaged by
child abuse scandals, opinion polls indicated the proposal would
pass by as much as two-to-one, making Ireland the first country
to adopt same-sex marriage via a popular vote.
Irish national broadcaster RTE said it appeared to have been
one of the highest ever turnouts for a referendum in the
country, with turnout likely to reach 60 percent in Dublin. Only
39 percent voted nationally in an unsuccessful bid to abolish
the upper house of parliament in 2013.
"It's looking as if there's a strong vote in urban areas,
which would be more beneficial to the Yes side," said Mattie
McGrath, one of just two of Ireland's 166 members of parliament
who campaigned for a No vote.
"It's all to play for tomorrow, but the Yes vote might shade
it," he said. There was no national exit poll and the first
indications of the result were expected mid-morning on Saturday.
Yes campaigners also said the high turnout was a good sign.
"[I'm] beginning to dare to hope," said Rory O'Neill, also
known by his drag queen stage name Panti Bliss, who has been one
of the faces of the Yes campaign.
The result may depend on whether younger voters, tens of
thousands of whom registered as the campaign gathered momentum,
turn out to cast their ballots.
The result, which will likely be declared late Saturday
afternoon, may also reveal an urban/rural split. When voters
legalised divorce by a razor thin majority in 1995, only five of
the 30 constituencies outside Dublin backed the proposal.
International interest made the hashtag #VoteYes the top
trending issue on Twitter and thousands of Irish expatriates
made the trip home from Britain and as far afield as New York
and Sydney to vote, groups encouraging the 'Yes' vote, using the
hashtag #hometovote, said.
"I've been genuinely overwhelmed by the scale and the scope
of the hometovote movement," said Joey Kavanagh of the Get The
Boat 2 Vote group, as he and about 50 others made the eight-hour
journey by train and ferry from London to Dublin.
"It's a very festive, celebratory atmosphere. At the moment
we're hanging up posters in the lounge and stringing up
balloons. People are just very eager to get back."
Gay marriage is backed by all political parties, championed
by big employers and endorsed by celebrities, all hoping it will
mark a transformation in a country that was long regarded as one
of the most socially conservative in Western Europe.
The Catholic Church, whose doctrine teaches that
homosexuality is a sin, has mainly limited its 'No' campaigning
to sermons to its remaining flock, a marked contrast with active
public opposition to similar moves in France and elsewhere.
Instead, lay groups have led the opposition, raising
concerns over parenthood and surrogacy rights for gay couples.
Many believe the recognition of the legal rights of same-sex
couples in 2009 is sufficient.
"I don't think it's necessary because it's covered in the
civil partnership arrangements," said Sean, a retiree voting in
the leafy Dublin suburb of Blackrock. Only a couple of his
friends were voting 'Yes', he said.
"I'm not convinced, I think it's wrong and I don't agree
with it."
(Editing by Janet Lawrence, Bernard Orr)