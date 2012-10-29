DUBLIN Oct 29 Germany's finance minister
repeated on Tuesday that Berlin views Ireland as a special case
among bailed-out euro zone states, but did not make clear if
that meant the terms of Ireland's bank rescue might be eased.
"We know the very specific situation from Ireland, that
Ireland is a special case. The euro group will continue to take
this into account," Wolfgang Schaeuble said at a joint press
conference in Dublin with his Irish counterpart Michael Noonan.
"There is no misunderstanding, we agree 100 percent, we are
confident. And of course, we will be as supportive (as in the
past)," he added.
Schaeuble repeated the message from German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, who issued a joint
statement reaffirming that euro zone leaders would examine ways
of improving Ireland's bank rescue.
"It's always dangerous in Europe that there are expectations
created which cannot be delivered. That leads to deceptions in
markets ... If we don't stick to the same sentences, there will
be some innovative interpretations," said Schaeuble.
Schaeuble met Noonan and Minister for Public Expenditure
Brendan Howlin for direct talks on Monday about Ireland's EU/IMF
programme, developments in the euro zone and objectives for
Ireland's presidency of the EU, among other matters.
The German finance minister added he is 100 percent
confident that Ireland is on track to emerge from its bailout
programme next year.
Dublin is in talks with the European Commission and European
Central Bank to ease the burden on state finances from banks
which failed when a property boom turned to bust.
They are exploring two avenues: a retroactive direct
investment by the euro zone's ESM bailout fund in "good banks",
and a restructuring of 31 billion euros in promissory notes.
Ireland hopes to secure a deal on the promissory notes -
high-interest IOUs used to recapitalise the former Anglo Irish
Bank, now called the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation - before
their next payment falls due next March.
However, it has been struggling to secure support for ESM
investment given German opposition to allowing the fund to cover
such 'legacy debts'. Chancellor Angela Merkel has acknowledged
though that Ireland is a "special case", however, as repeated in
her joint statement with Kenny on Monday.
Irish finance minister Noonan said progress is being made in
talks with the ECB and a deal on the Anglo Irish Bank promissory
note. Schaeuble declined to comment on the matter.