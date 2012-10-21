DUBLIN Oct 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny issued a joint statement on
Sunday reaffirming that euro zone leaders would examine ways of
improving Ireland's bank rescue, recognising that it is a
"special case".
Kenny has come under intense pressure at home since Merkel
said on Friday that euro zone banks could not be retrospectively
recapitalised via the bloc's bailout fund, appearing to dash
Irish hopes of getting a wide deal on its banking debt.
Ireland, which has been in talks for almost 18 months to
ease the burden placed on it by its failed banks, added a second
wave to its negotiations in June when EU leaders cleared the way
for rescue funds to be pumped into viable banks, something
Dublin said could be back-dated for its already recapitalised
lenders.
In a joint communique released by the Irish government after
Kenny and Merkel discussed the "unique" circumstances behind
Ireland's financial crisis, the pair reiterated the pledge made
in June that singled out Ireland for assistance.
"Enda Kenny and Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke together this
afternoon. They discussed the unique circumstances behind
Ireland's banking and sovereign debt crisis, and Ireland's plans
for a full return to the markets," the statement said.
"In this regard they reaffirmed the commitment from June 29
to task the Eurogroup to examine the situation of the Irish
financial sector with a view to further improving the
sustainability of the well performing adjustment programme."
"They recognise in this context, that Ireland is a special
case, and that the Eurogroup will take that into account."
The statement made no mention of how European banks should
be recapitalised but the reference to Ireland as unique will be
a boost for Kenny who met heavy criticism in local newspapers on
Sunday following Merkel's comments after Friday's EU summit.
The commitment made in June to look at easing the terms of
Ireland's bank bailout has helped push Irish bond yields down
significantly, allowing Dublin to borrow on long-term debt
markets for the first time since signing an EU/IMF bailout in
November 2010.
Kenny will travel to Paris on Monday for his first bilateral
meeting with French President Francois Hollande since he came to
power last May.
