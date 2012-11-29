DUBLIN Nov 29 Ireland will scour the euro
zone's latest deal on aid for Greece for anything that would
help Dublin's efforts to pull free of its own EU/IMF bailout
next year, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
"We're putting together a strategy for exiting from the
programme and the Troika has promised to give us a policy paper
on the ways and means of exiting the programme and we're putting
a similar one up ourselves," Noonan told reporters.
"In that context, we'll evaluate everything that Greece got
and it there is something that can be of benefit to Ireland to
exit the programme, we'll push that as a policy point."