DUBLIN, July 18 Shares in Irish property company Green REIT hit a high of 1.09 euros in their stock market debut on Thursday, before slipping back to 1.07 euros.

The firm, Ireland's first real estate investment trust (REIT), placed 300,000 shares on the Irish stock market at 1 euro per share in its initial public offering.

Last week it raised about 310 million euros ($406 million) by placing shares with institutional investors.