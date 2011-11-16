DUBLIN Nov 16 Ireland is extending its state guarantee of bank deposits and certain liabilities for another year, as expected, and also said it was giving Irish lenders the green light to offer unguaranteed deposits to corporate and institutional investors.

"While the demand to place unguaranteed deposits is still being determined and may be relatively low at this point, the fact that the participating institutions ... have made their request is a very positive sign of a return of confidence in the banks and the sovereign and should be encouraged," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement.

Noonan is extending the government guarantee until the end of 2012. The guarantee is subject to EU approval every six months.

A guarantee of Irish retail deposits up to a value of 100,000 euros has no end date. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Catherine Evans)