DUBLIN Nov 28 Ireland's Hibernia REIT plans to raise 350 million euros ($475 million) in an initial public offering, making it the second real estate investment trust (REIT) to launch in the country's stabilising property market.

It follows Green REIT into the newly legislated sector and plans to build a portfolio consisting mainly of commercial property - principally Dublin office space - that would provide annual shareholder returns of 10-15 percent.

Ireland's government made legislative changes earlier this year to permit the setting up of REITs which allow investors to own property via a company rather than being direct landlords and are an important feature of the British property market.

Irish commercial property prices are beginning to stabilise from falls of around 65 percent after an easy credit-fuelled real estate bubble burst, wreaking havoc on the country's banks and pushing the country into an EU/IMF bailout.

"We think it's the right time and we think Dublin is the right place," said Hibernia Chief Executive Kevin Nowlan, a former senior portfolio manager at the National Asset Management Agency, Ireland's so-called "bad bank".

"There's a unique opportunity to build a top-quality portfolio and we think there is going to be abundant supply because of the very active deleveraging from the Irish banks, particularly NAMA, RBS, Danske etc.," he told Reuters.

Green, which raised around 310 million euros in its debut in July, substantially more than its target, paid Danske 128 million euros for an Irish commercial property portfolio last month and Allied Irish Banks subsidiary EBS a further 51 million for two Dublin offices.

Forecasting big growth potential in Dublin rents, Nowlan said he expected 50-65 percent of Hibernia's portfolio would office space, with retail, warehousing and multi-family residential units also on the company's radar.

Hibernia will list on the Dublin and London stock exchanges early next month and has a group of investors lined up to subscribe to up to 124.5 million euros in the placing, with further significant interest coming from the U.S., Nowlan said.