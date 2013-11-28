DUBLIN Nov 28 Ireland's Hibernia REIT plans to
raise 350 million euros ($475 million) in an initial public
offering, making it the second real estate investment trust
(REIT) to launch in the country's stabilising property market.
It follows Green REIT into the newly legislated
sector and plans to build a portfolio consisting mainly of
commercial property - principally Dublin office space - that
would provide annual shareholder returns of 10-15 percent.
Ireland's government made legislative changes earlier this
year to permit the setting up of REITs which allow investors to
own property via a company rather than being direct landlords
and are an important feature of the British property market.
Irish commercial property prices are beginning to stabilise
from falls of around 65 percent after an easy credit-fuelled
real estate bubble burst, wreaking havoc on the country's banks
and pushing the country into an EU/IMF bailout.
"We think it's the right time and we think Dublin is the
right place," said Hibernia Chief Executive Kevin Nowlan, a
former senior portfolio manager at the National Asset Management
Agency, Ireland's so-called "bad bank".
"There's a unique opportunity to build a top-quality
portfolio and we think there is going to be abundant supply
because of the very active deleveraging from the Irish banks,
particularly NAMA, RBS, Danske etc.," he
told Reuters.
Green, which raised around 310 million euros in its debut in
July, substantially more than its target, paid Danske 128
million euros for an Irish commercial property portfolio last
month and Allied Irish Banks subsidiary EBS a further
51 million for two Dublin offices.
Forecasting big growth potential in Dublin rents, Nowlan
said he expected 50-65 percent of Hibernia's portfolio would
office space, with retail, warehousing and multi-family
residential units also on the company's radar.
Hibernia will list on the Dublin and London stock exchanges
early next month and has a group of investors lined up to
subscribe to up to 124.5 million euros in the placing, with
further significant interest coming from the U.S., Nowlan said.