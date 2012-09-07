DUBLIN, Sept 7 Ireland's central bank governor
said that senior bank bondholders should not be exempt from
sharing the pain of bank failures in future and criticized the
burden placed on Irish taxpayers by its bank bailouts.
Ireland's government has faced scathing criticism for
repaying further senior debt of failed lenders, including the
defunct Anglo Irish Bank. It says it did so under pressure from
the European Central Bank.
"Prompt, transparent over-capitalisation in a systemic
crisis should remain the preferred option for dealing with
failing banks that it is deemed necessary to save," said
Honohan, who is also a board member at the European Central
Bank.
"Losses should be shared by both junior and senior creditors
where necessary in cases where the banks are put into
resolution."