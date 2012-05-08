LONDON May 8 Ireland's central bank governor
said on Tuesday that not allowing temporary or permanent bailout
funds to directly recapitalise banks directly is a "missed
opportunity".
Patrick Honohan, who is also a member of the European
Central Bank's governing council, said that injections from the
European funding mechanisms to governments inflated their debt,
which in turn led to concerns among rating agencies.
"Using pooled European funding mechanisms directly as a
means of recapitalising weak banks and acting as a backstop for
future problems is an obvious way of pooling risk and breaking
the sovereign-bank linkage," Honohan said in a speech in London.
"When I say directly, I mean without entailing a sovereign
indebtedness," he said.
Eurozone officials knocked back press speculation that the
European Central Bank and a group of euro zone countries were
working on a possible initiative to enable crisis-stricken banks
to have direct access to Europe's permanent bailout fund.
The discussion stems from market concerns about the banking
sector in Spain, where a sharp drop in real estate prices and a
recession have triggered investor expectations that Spanish
banks may need more money than previously thought to
recapitalise.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told
Reuters in an interview last month that there were no plans to
use the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) or the
temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to lend
to recapitalise Spanish banks.
Honohan said the 17 billion euros ($22 billion) injected
into Ireland last year added some 13 percent of GNP to Ireland's
debt.
"The EFSF could look forward to upside in the recovery by
being the owner of two banks with a substantial national
franchise," he added.
The Irish central bank governor also highlighted the need
for a European-level resolution agency to cover bondholders'
claims in bank resolutions among members states.