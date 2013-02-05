* Polish ingredient in burgers contains 75 pct horse DNA
* "Another depressing saga" for Ireland, says minister
DUBLIN Feb 4 Burgers containing horse DNA have
been discovered at a second major plant in Ireland, the
country's agriculture department said on Monday, again pointing
the finger at Poland as the country of origin for the raw
materials.
Food companies such as Tesco and Burger King
last month found that beef products supplied by an Irish
firm contained horse DNA, a scandal that has hit retailers with
a wave of bad publicity and left Ireland's 2 billion euro ($2.7
billion) beef industry reeling.
Results of tests on a Polish meat ingredient at Ireland's
Rangeland Foods, a supplier of frozen burgers to restaurants,
caterers and pubs including local fast food chain Supermac's,
contained 75 percent horse DNA, the agriculture department said
in a statement.
"This isn't a huge surprise, it's another depressing saga
that has put Irish food in the headlines for all the wrong
reasons," Irish Agriculture Minister Simon Coveney told national
broadcaster RTE.
"It's not a surprise to me because this is the same product
that has been going into Silvercrest," he said, referring to the
plant run by Ireland's most powerful beef baron Larry Goodman,
the first whose burgers were found to contain horsemeat.
Coveney's department said Rangeland has suspended production
pending the outcome of an investigation and the company has
indicated that none of the products, which were imported through
a meat trader based in Ireland, had entered the food chain.
Rangeland, based in the northern county of Monaghan, exports
burgers to Britain, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands,
Greece and Cyprus. Coveney said the product containing the horse
DNA was destined for the catering industry outside Ireland.
LEGAL ACTION
Initial tests on burgers produced by another Irish company,
Liffey Meats, also tested positive for low traces of horse DNA,
although further tests came back clear.
The minister said the only two other burger manufacturers in
the country had both confirmed they have not used any Polish
products, and that their products are 100 percent Irish sourced.
He has also asked the police and the fraud squad to join in
the investigation and said the government would take legal
action against those responsible if necessary.
Silvercrest - a subsidiary of Europe's largest beef exporter
ABP Foods which is based just 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) from
Rangeland - has lost its contract to supply both Tesco and
Burger King with burgers.
Burger King, one of the most popular fast food chains in
Britain and Ireland, said last week its affected burgers never
reached any eateries. Tesco withdrew a number of products from
its shelves, including one sample where horse meat accounted for
about 29 percent of content.
Smaller retail chains Aldi, Lidl and
Iceland have also sold beef products found to contain
horse DNA.
Poland's veterinary authority found no signs of horse meat
in samples from five slaughterhouses that were sending beef to
Ireland and is awaiting results from the sixth, state news
agency PAP reported on Friday.
Food safety experts say horse DNA poses no added health
risks to consumers, but the discovery has raised concerns about
the food supply chain and the ability to trace meat ingredients.
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
