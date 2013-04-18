DUBLIN, April 18 The Irish company at the centre
of a scandal in Europe over horsemeat in beef products, said on
Thursday it is leaving the frozen burger market after selling
the factory where burgers containing horse DNA were first
discovered.
The scandal, which has damaged confidence in parts of the
industry and hit sales of processed ready-meals, erupted in
January when inspectors found beef burgers produced by Irish
company ABP Foods on the shelves of Tesco contained 29
percent horse meat.
ABP Foods, which lost contracts with Burger King,
Aldi and Tesco as a result, blamed suppliers it said appeared to
have delivered mislabelled beef from Poland, an accusation
backed by the Irish government.
However, Europe's largest beef exporter said on Thursday
that it had sold the Silvercrest factory where it had produced
the burgers to fellow Irish food producer, Kepak Group.
"Our decision to sell the facility allows the Group to move
forward positively with our core chilled beef business and other
developing businesses," ABP Foods Chief Executive Paul Finnerty
said in a statement.
Ireland returned no positive results for horsemeat this week
in official DNA tests ordered across Europe in the wake of the
controversy that showed more cases of illegal horsemeat in beef
products in France than any other European Union country.