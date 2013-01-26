(Corrects to show horse DNA not found in products supplied to
Burger King)
DUBLIN Jan 26 Beef containing horse DNA that
was supplied by an Irish company to major food companies like
Tesco originated in Poland, Ireland's agriculture
department said on Saturday.
The British food industry has been rocked by the revelation
retailers sold beef products that contained horse DNA, a scandal
that has also left Ireland's 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) beef
industry reeling from the knock-on effects.
Results of tests showed that Polish ingredients used by
Irish burger manufacturer Silvercrest contained 4.1 percent
horse DNA, the agriculture department in a statement.
It said tests on samples taken from Irish food ingredients
were negative for equine DNA and agriculture minister Simon
Coveney said the results maintained the integrity of Irish food
production.
Burger King, one of the most popular fast-food
chains in Britain and Ireland, said on Thursday it had stopped
using Silvercrest's products. There was no horse DNA found in
products sold by Burger King.
Smaller retail chains Aldi, Lidl and
Iceland have also sold beef products found to contain
horse DNA.
Silvercrest's parent company ABP Foods reiterated the plant
had never knowingly sold equine products and that it would
appoint a new management team, independently audit third party
suppliers and source all future raw material from Britain and
Ireland.
Tesco, which withdrew from sale all products supplied by
Silvercrest, said in a statement that the source of horse DNA
identified by the department correlated with the results of its
own investigations at the plant.
Food safety experts say horse DNA poses no added health
risks to consumers, but the discovery has raised concerns about
the food supply chain and the ability to trace meat ingredients.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jason Webb)