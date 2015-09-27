DUBLIN, Sept 27 Ireland plans to bring in legislation linking residential rents to the rate of inflation, in a bid to curb soaring rental costs, the Sunday Times reported.

Ireland's housing shortage has become a major political issue ahead of elections due in the next six months

While the Irish economy is forecast to be the fastest-growing in Europe for the second year running in 2015, house building is at levels last seen in the early 1970s, after a property crash wrecked the construction sector.

Rents have jumped by 7 percent in the year to June, data from the Private Residential Tenancies Board showed last week.

Rents in Dublin rose by almost 10 percent in the same period and are 3.5 percent below their 2007 peak before the financial crisis, the effects of which are still being felt with high unemployment, higher taxes and lower wages.

The Sunday Times said the government planned to bring in the regime for a four-year period and that it would be agreed before the Oct. 13 budget, then quickly brought in to law to stop landlords hiking rents before the legislation is introduced.

Ireland's consumer price index (CPI) was flat on an annual basis in August after falling for eight successive months, meaning linking the index to the amount landlords can increase rents by could instantly bring costs under control.

Spokespeople for the departments of finance and environment, which the newspaper said were negotiating the legislation, were not immediately available for comment, but a government source said the legislation was "close to being finalised".

Deputy Prime Minister Joan Burton said on Thursday the government was exploring measures to bring in some form of rent certainty to ensure rents would be kept stable over a three-year period or longer.

She described some landlords as being "excessively greedy". (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by William Hardy)