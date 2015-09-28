DUBLIN, Sept 28 Ireland may bring in legislation
to link residential rents to the rate of inflation and
temporarily control soaring rental costs, the country's
environment minister said on Monday.
A severe shortage of housing in urban centres has become a
big political issue ahead of elections due by early 2016, with
rents in Dublin almost back at levels seen at the height of
Ireland's property boom a decade ago. The spectacular bust that
followed in 2008 wrecked the country's banks and economy and
pushed Ireland into a now-completed international bailout.
"It's certainly something I'm in favour of as an interim
measure while supply is coming up in relation to housing, and
reports linking it to CPI would be accurate," Environment
Minister Alan Kelly told Irish national broadcaster RTE.
"What we need to do is ensure people have certainty in the
future, that there can't be immoral rent rises, and there are
immoral rent rises taking place -- somebody who pushes the rent
up by 10, 15 percent."
The Sunday Times newspaper said the government planned to
link rents to the consumer price index (CPI) for a four-year
period. Inflation was flat in Ireland on an annual basis in
August after falling for eight successive months.
Ireland was left with an overall surplus of houses after a
construction boom that ended with the crash, but the wrong stock
was built in the wrong places, leaving property scarce in cities
while out of town housing estates lie empty.
Kelly said the plan was part of discussions between his
department and finance minister Michael Noonan on a package of
measures in the Oct. 13 budget to boost housing supply.
With house building at less than half the level of the 1970s
when Ireland was a much poorer country, prospective buyers are
stuck in the rental market as the economy recovers, pushing
rents up as high as 10 percent year-on-year in Dublin.
The rising rental costs come as the effects of Ireland's
financial crisis are still being felt through high unemployment,
higher taxes and lower wages.
Noonan has introduced policies to try to kickstart the
housing market in his last three budgets but they have had
little impact on construction. Fewer than 7,000 homes were
completed in the first seven months of this year compared to at
least 21,000 the government estimates is needed to meet demand.
"The Government is currently grappling unsuccessfully with
policy solutions for Ireland's ongoing housing supply shortage,"
Goodbody Stockbrokers wrote in a note on Monday.
"Speculation that a form of rent control is on the agenda
does not bode well in our view although we believe the limited
time frame will go some way to assuage concerns."
