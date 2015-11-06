(Changes source to finance minister, adds details)

DUBLIN Nov 6 Irish landlords will be allowed to increase residential rents only every two years under a government plan set to be announced shortly to temporarily control soaring rents, Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

A severe shortage of housing in towns and cities has become a big political issue ahead of elections due early next year, and has pushed rents in Dublin almost back to levels seen at the height of Ireland's property boom a decade ago.

The spectacular bust that followed in 2008 led Ireland into a now-completed international bailout. But rising rents are wiping out the effects of an economic recovery for many and putting further pressure on those still suffering from high taxes, persistently high unemployment and lower wages.

The new regulations will be put before cabinet for approval next week, will come into force immediately and stay in place for a four-year period before being reviewed, Noonan said.

"This is a huge problem," he told state broadcaster RTE. "We'll have to take a whole lot of other initiatives in the medium- to long-term to ensure that we can put the housing market and rental market in equilibrium."

Environment Minister Alan Kelly had wanted to bring in legislation to link residential rents to the rate of inflation but that plan was opposed by the finance department, which had concerns over interfering with the market.

The government is also planning to boost supply by loosening planning standards, hoping that will further cut costs and allow for the construction of smaller apartments.

"There is no doubt at all that the over-regulation of the sector was part of the problem," Noonan told RTE.

Ireland was left with an overall surplus of houses after a construction boom that ended with the crash. But the wrong stock was built in the wrong places, leaving property scarce in cities while out-of-town housing estates lie empty.

With the pace of house building at less than half the level of the 1970s, when Ireland was a much poorer country, would-be buyers are stuck in the rental market as the economy recovers, thrusting rents up as much as 10 percent a year in Dublin. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)