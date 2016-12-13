DUBLIN Dec 13 The liquidators of the lender at the heart of Ireland's 2010 financial crisis will pay an interim dividend of 25 percent to unsecured creditors, including the government, by the end of the year, they said on Tuesday.

The Irish Banking Resolution Corporation (IBRC), the wind-down vehicle of failed Anglo Irish Bank, still expects the final payment to creditors to be between 75 and 100 percent of all eligible claims, the liquidators said in a statement.

In March last year, the liquidators said the wind-down had left 1.85 billion euros ($1.97 billion) for unsecured creditors. The state, the bank's largest creditor, submitted a claim for around 1.1 billion euros, the government has said.

