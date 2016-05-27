DUBLIN May 27 The liquidators of the lender at the heart of Ireland's 2010 financial crisis said on Friday they may be able to eventually pay in full unsecured creditors, including the Irish state.

Anglo Irish Bank's wind-down vehicle, the Irish Banking Resolution Corporation (IBRC), said in a statement that it hopes to be able to pay 25 percent of claims by unsecured creditors by the end of the year with an eventual payout of 75-100 percent.

The final payout will be dependent on remaining assets securing their estimated value and on the outcome of several outstanding legal actions, it said. Subordinated unsecured creditors will not be compensated.

IBRC was put into liquidation in 2013 in a deal that released Dublin from a commitment to quickly pay off a 29 billion-euro debt incurred by Anglo Irish. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ralph Boulton)