DUBLIN Jan 29 Ireland faces a major challenge
in securing a deal with the European Central Bank to restructure
30 billion euros of debt it incurred during its bank bailout,
Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Tuesday.
"There are clearly very significant challenges here," Kenny
told parliament, adding that he was confident a deal could be
secured before the next payment on that debt is due at the end
of March.
The ECB rejected Ireland's preferred solution over how to
reschedule payments under a 30 billion euro promissory note,
Reuters reported on Saturday, a deal the government says is
critical to exiting its EU-IMF bailout programme.