* IMF says prospects for successful Irish bailout are
fragile
* Calls on Europe to give more aid to Irish banks
* IMF and Europe will disburse all financing for 2012 in H1
* Says Ireland shld avoid ramping up 2012 fiscal adjustment
* Says cutting public wages, welfare rates are fallback
options
By Carmel Crimmins and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Dec 20 Europe should consider
additional support for Ireland to ensure the success of its 85
billion euros EU-IMF bailout in the face of a deepening euro
zone crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
Europe's financial woes are jeopardising Ireland's ambition
to escape its bailout straitjacket and return to market funding
in 2013 and the IMF suggested a range of options to help the
country's banks and improve its appeal to private investors.
"Deepening strains in the euro area have ... increased risks
to Ireland's debt sustainability, so prospects for programme
success remain fragile," the IMF said in its latest report.
The IMF said it and Europe had agreed to a request from
Dublin to bring forward disbursements for Ireland to the first
quarter of next year from the second half to help reassure
investors about its liquidity given current market turbulence.
The IMF's mission chief for Ireland told reporters the Fund
was not ruling out the possibility that Ireland could return to
full market funding when the bailout ends in late 2013.
"What we are saying is that additional support would
reinforce the programme and improve the prospects for success.
We certainly haven't ruled out success at this point," Craig
Beaumont said in a conference call.
"The main thing that would be desirable would be to break
this link between the sovereign and the financial system more
effectively then has been done so far."
EUROPEAN BURDEN-SHARING
Ireland's government, lauded internationally for its success
in meeting its fiscal and banking targets, has already started
lobbying Europe to help cut the cost of its bank bailouts.
The IMF said Europe could consider offering lenders,
including Bank of Ireland and AIB, guarantees
for term funding, medium-term funding, help on deleveraging
costs and possibly taking temporary equity stakes in them.
The IMF also said Europe could consider refinancing the cost
of Ireland's bank bailouts on better terms. Dublin has poured 63
billion euros, excluding interest costs, into its banks to keep
them afloat, pushing its debt to dangerously high levels.
Taking stakes in Ireland's banks or refinancing
the existing bank bailouts would help assuage some of the public
anger in Ireland over the European Central Bank's (ECB) refusal
to allow Dublin to impose losses on some senior bank
bondholders.
But analysts said Europe was unlikely to dig deeper any time
soon.
"The Europeans have been holding Ireland up as a model of
success and from the point of view of meeting targets the
programme has been successful thus far and I think the Europeans
will go along with that line in the short term at least," said
Dermot O'Leary, economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers.
"I think they will do more in the medium term because I
think the programme will fail if they don't."
The IMF also mentioned using the greater flexibility of the
euro zone rescue fund, the EFSF, to help Ireland return to the
bond markets at a reasonable cost.
FINANCING BROUGHT FORWARD
Out of the 85 billion euro bailout package, Ireland is
providing 17.5 billion of its own resources and it is planning
to start issuing short-term paper next year as a prelude to a
full return to the market in 2013.
Beaumont said accelerating the disbursement of funds into
the first quarter of 2012 would help Ireland start accessing the
market in that year.
"This will strengthen the government's cash balance
throughout the whole of 2012 which we think will, in the context
of the increased volatility in European bond markets, improve
market confidence and thereby enhance the possibility for the
government to regain market access."
The IMF and Europe have so far lent Dublin nearly 30 billion
euros and they will lend over 23 billion euros in 2012.
In the face of a weakening growth outlook for next year,
Prime Minister Enda Kenny has already raised the size of the
fiscal adjustment for 2012 to 3.8 billion euros from 3.6 billion
and the IMF said Dublin should not hike the adjustment again to
avoid "amplifying recessionary shocks".
The IMF said if the spending savings Dublin was planning for
2012-2014 looked in jeopardy, Kenny had "fallback options" to
cut public sector wages and primary social welfare rates again.
Public sector unions, however, have signalled that if the
government breaks a pledge not to cut wages again they will go
on strike.
The IMF also said Dublin needed to strengthen the
restructuring plan for bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent, whose
future has been clouded after the the sale of the life business
collapsed in November.