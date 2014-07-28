DUBLIN, July 28 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) is in favour of Ireland refinancing its bailout loans and
Dublin would like to begin the process this year if it can get
agreement in Europe, the country's finance minister said on
Monday.
Ireland is seeking to repay its more expensive IMF loans
early before its aid from the euro zone bailout fund but needs
agreement from its partners in Europe to change the repayment
terms.
"The IMF are in favour of what we want to do, I had a short
discussion with Christine (Lagarde) and now we need to talk to
our various partners in Europe," Michael Noonan told a news
conference, adding that most of his EU colleagues were in favour
in principle.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Kate Holton)