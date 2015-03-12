DUBLIN, March 12 Ireland may complete the early repayment of loans borrowed from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week, the head of funding at the national debt agency said on Thursday.

Ireland's finance minister said earlier on Tuesday that he had ordered the debt agency to complete the early repayment.

"We are hoping to target the third and final payment this month, it could happen as early as Friday week," said Frank O'Connor, head of funding at the National Treasury Management Agency.

O'Connor said funds from the 2013 repayment of preference shares from Bank of Ireland and the sale of contingent capital notes in permanent tsb may be used to help pay the final 5.5 billion euro payment. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)