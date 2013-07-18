DUBLIN, July 18 Ireland has made good progress
in talks with its EU-IMF lenders on proposals to help fund
loss-making mortgages on the balance sheets of its main banks,
an EU official said on Thursday.
The government has been looking at ways shift so-called
"tracker" mortgages, which follow the ECB rate and are expensive
to fund, from its main banks to speed their return to
profitability.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they
key deadline was to conclude the talks ahead of European bank
stress tests due next year.
The government has said it will carry out an assessment of
the balance sheets of Ireland's main banks ahead of the stress
tests and the official said this should be done with
"transparency."