DUBLIN Jan 3 The number of people employed in
Ireland by multinational companies hit an all-time high in 2013,
rising 4.5 percent as its low corporate tax rate continued to
help draw foreign firms to the country.
Ireland's corporate tax regime has been criticised as
unfairly competitive by other European states, many of which
helped bail out the euro zone member following a devastating
property crash.
The number of people employed by multinationals climbed by
7,000 to 161,000, the fastest rate of growth in over a decade,
as Ireland completed its EU/IMF bailout, the state investment
agency IDA said in a statement on Friday.
Jobs minister Richard Bruton said job creation by
multinationals, including Deutsche Bank, Twitter
and eBay, had played a major role in
employment growth of 3 percent last year. Full-year figures for
2013 are not yet available but 58,000 jobs were created in
Ireland in the year to the end of September.
The jobless rate dropped to 12.5 percent from a peak of 15.1
percent in 2012 as the economy slowly recovers.
Ireland has come under severe pressure since a U.S. Senate
committee investigation revealed in May that Apple had
cut billions from its tax bill by declaring companies registered
in Ireland as not tax resident in any country.
But the IDA said tax rates are likely to remain a
competitive advantage for Ireland as the international tax
system is reformed, the IDA said.
While critics say that multinationals pay tax on economic
activity that takes place outside of Ireland, Irish officials
have argued that the imbalance is less pronounced than in other
jurisdictions.
"We believe there will be over time, a stronger relationship
between real economic substance and corporate tax regimes, which
should ensure Ireland continues to win the maximum amount of FDI
for Ireland," the IDA said.