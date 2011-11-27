Hong Kong car park space sells for record $664,200
HONG KONG, June 14 A parking spot in Hong Kong was sold for HK$5.18 million ($664,200), setting a record in the city where authorities are struggling to contain soaring property prices.
DUBLIN Nov 27 Ireland is confident that the 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) it will have to inject into Irish Life & Permanent after the collapse of the sale of its life arm will be the last capital injection required, Finance Minster Michael Noonan said on Sunday.
Noonan told Irish state broadcaster RTE that the government had already set aside 1.3 billion euros for the recapitalisation. ($1 = 0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)
HONG KONG, June 14 A parking spot in Hong Kong was sold for HK$5.18 million ($664,200), setting a record in the city where authorities are struggling to contain soaring property prices.
Jun 14 (Reuters) Starts Proceed Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2017 ended Oct 31, 2016 to Oct 31, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST R