'Multiple' people killed in Florida workplace shooting - sheriff
Multiple people were killed in a workplace shooting in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said, adding that the situation had stabilized.
DUBLIN The Israeli embassy in Dublin was evacuated on Tuesday after a suspicious device was found on the premises, police said.
The army's bomb-disposal team was at the scene to investigate, a police spokesman said.
"A suspicious device was found and we were contacted. The building is being evacuated," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Hemming)
BRUSSELS EU leaders hope Theresa May is re-elected on Thursday, ideally with a bigger majority, even though the British prime minister has said this would help her drive a harder bargain on Brexit.