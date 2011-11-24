* Scheme to guarantee loans to small firms with little
collateral
* Will also target firms in sectors where banks lack
experience
* Part of bid to revive weak domestic demand, create 100,000
jobs
DUBLIN, Nov 24 Ireland will partially
guarantee loans to viable businesses that have been denied
credit to try and stoke the bruised domestic economy and
generate jobs, the government said on Thursday.
Ireland needs domestic demand to revive if it is to reassure
investors it can sustain its debt burden and end an EU-IMF
bailout programme in 2013.
"This government recognises that alongside the adjustments
to the public finances, which we must make in order to reclaim
our sovereignty, we must also crucially implement measures which
will make it easier for job-creating businesses to expand, grow
and create the jobs we so badly need," Minister For Jobs Richard
Bruton said on Thursday.
The government, which wants to create 100,000 extra jobs by
2015, said it would set itself quarterly targets on job creation
and will publish its first annual action plan for jobs in
January.
"I have said before that we should aim to have 2 million
people back at work by 2020, and also set ambitious targets for
exports and competitiveness," Bruton said.
There were 447,000 people claiming unemployment benefit in
Ireland representing a jobless rate of 14.4 percent.
The government said a temporary partial loan guarantee
scheme would be created in the first quarter of 2012, targeting
viable firms that have been denied credit because they have
insufficient collateral or because the banks do not have the
skills or experience to properly assess the loan application.
Small businesses in Ireland have been complaining for years
about difficulties in accessing credit as domestic banks, at the
heart of the country's crisis, conserve capital and tighten up
lending requirements after years of reckless property loans
brought the sector and the economy to the brink of collapse.
Irish banks focused on courting property developers during
the boom years and are now trying to build up expertise in other
business lending areas.
With the property market in freefall for nearly four
straight years, mortgage transactions are set to fall to their
lowest level since 1971 this year, the Irish Banking Federation
said recently.
The government said the amount of funding guaranteed would
depend on demand. It also created a micro finance loan fund to
provide loans up to 100 million euros to start-up businesses
over a ten year period.
Ireland set its two large banks, Bank of Ireland
and Allied Irish Banks, a target of lending 6 billion
euros in new loans each for the two years from April 2010.
While the country's Credit Review Office said in May the pair
had exceeded their target for the first year, it admitted much
of the lending was for restructuring existing debts for
businesses unable to service their original loans.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)