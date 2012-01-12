LONDON Jan 12 Europe must create an
environment to foster a return to economic growth across the
union and ensure countries pursuing sound and sustainable
economic policies are given funding certainty, Irish Prime
Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday.
European leaders agreed to draft a new treaty to tighten
budget controls in the debt-laden euro zone last month and while
this represents significant progress, it is not sufficient on
its own, Kenny told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in London.
Kenny's warning follows comments by Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti on Wednesday that it was vital markets recognise its
economic policy progress soon given Europe's third-largest
economy still face stubbornly high sovereign debt yields.
"Clearly we are not yet at a point where market confidence
in the euro has been restored. We must ensure that more binding,
durable and enforceable fiscal rules go hand-in-hand with
funding certainty for countries pursuing sound and sustainable
economic policies," Kenny said in a speech.
"Beyond that, we absolutely must start creating the
conditions and environment for a return to economic growth and
job creation across the Union."
Ireland has long been trying to twin unprecedented austerity
with a return to the economic growth needed to make its debts
sustainable -- a balance now being tackled across Europe as
leaders prepare to discuss how to boost growth and jobs at an EU
summit later this month.
Despite success in cutting its budget deficit, slow growth
and sky-high borrowing costs have put Ireland's aim of exiting
its EU/IMF bailout in 2013 in doubt and Kenny said the trust his
government has it built up its lenders gives Dublin better hope
of winning the improvements to the deal it is seeking.
"(The trust) allows greater room for sensible evolution and
enhancement of the programme to improve its prospects of
success, to support a return to growth, and to restore market
confidence in our public finances and banking system," he said.
The IMF warned last month that the prospects of a successful
conclusion to Ireland's bailout were fragile and said Europe
could help Dublin's prospects by offering its lenders
medium-term funding, help on deleveraging costs and possibly
taking temporary equity stakes in them.
Dublin is in technical discussions with European officials
to try to refinance the 47 billion euros cost of shoring up
nationalised Anglo Irish Bank and Kenny told Ireland's
parliament on Wednesday that the "intense" talks were ongoing.
Cutting the burden of Ireland's debt, which has quadrupled
on the back of its financial crisis, would also help smooth the
passage of a possible referendum this year on Europe's fiscal
compact.
Kenny reiterated on Thursday that the government would only
be able to make a decision on whether a vote in necessary when
the text of the proposed compact is finalised.
Kenny will meet British Prime Minister David Cameron later
on Thursday. The UK's opt out of Europe's fiscal compact was a
blow to Dublin, which like London, opposes France's plan for a
financial transaction tax.