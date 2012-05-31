DUBLIN May 31 Loans to Irish households fell 4 percent in April, extending a steady decline as banks cut back on lending for property and other purchases.

Loans to households fell 632 million euros in the month, following a net monthly fall of 167 million euros in March, Ireland's central bank said.

The rate of decline was 3.9 percent in March and has remained relatively steady for the past six months.

The figures also showed that domestically owned banks accounted for 77 billion euros of the 89.8 billion Irish-based lenders had borrowed from the European Central Bank at the end of April, up from 75 billion a month earlier.