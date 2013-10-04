DUBLIN Oct 4 Ireland has agreed to sell a
20-year national lottery operating licence for 405 million euros
($552 million) to a joint venture that includes the owner of
British operator Camelot, Ireland's spending minister said on
Friday.
The deal is the first step in a privatisation drive agreed
under Ireland's EU-IMF bailout that aims to bring in 3 billion
euros, which will be used to pay down debt and to fund a jobs
stimulus programme.
A joint venture between Ireland's state-owned postal
service, An Post, and Camelot's owner, the Ontario Teachers
Pension Plan, has been selected as the preferred bidder with a
deal due to be finalised by the end of the year, a government
statement said.
An Post currently runs the lottery alone.
Half of the proceeds of the licence sale will be used to
fund a new children's hospital in Dublin while the remainder
will be put in the privatisation fund to pay down debt and help
fund jobs programmes, spending minister Brendan Howlin told
state broadcaster RTE.
The government hopes to meet most of the 3 billion-euro
privatisation target by selling the retail unit of state-owned
gas firm Bord Gais.
Howlin said the sale of Bord Gais should be agreed before
the end of the year.
Half of the 405 million euros due from the lottery sale will
be paid when the deal is signed later this year and the other
half when the licence comes into effect in late 2014, Howlin
said.