DUBLIN Oct 16 Ireland's plan to sell a 20-year
licence to run the country's lottery to help pay for a new
national children's hospital has attracted many potential
bidders.
"There is considerable interest in the licence both
domestically and internationally," public expenditure minister
Brendan Howlin said on Tuesday.
While the government has not suggested a possible price for
the licence, Irish media have reported it could be up to 400
million euros ($517 million).
British lottery operator Camelot said it has expressed an
interest in bidding for the licence.
Irish media have also named GTech Corp, owned by Italian
gaming group Lottomatica and Australian firm Tatts
Group as possible bidders. Neither company responded to requests
for comment.
The licence sale is not part of Ireland's 3 billion euro
privatisation plan - the government has agreed with its EU-IMF
lenders to use half of any privatisation funds towards paying
down national debt.
"My officials have met interested parties and further
engagements, in advance of the formal competitive process, will
continue," Howlin said.
Davy Corporate Finance will advise the government on the
tender. The lottery is currently operated on behalf of the
government by a subsidiary of the country's semi-state postal
service, An Post, for a fee.