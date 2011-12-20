DUBLIN Dec 20 Bernard Arnault, chief
executive of LVMH, has bought Louis Vuitton's flagship
store in London's New Bond Street, plus two other shops,
following a settlement between an Irish property developer and
Ireland's property agency, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Arnault, France's richest man, agreed earlier this month to
buy three trophy stores on London's most expensive shopping
street for 300 million pounds ($470 million), pending the
settlement of a legal dispute with Irish developer David Daly,
the store's original owner, the sources said.
The shops include French luxury goods company LVMH's Louis
Vuitton flagship store at 17-20 New Bond Street, plus two other
stores let to American leather goods retailer Coach and
luxury stationer Smythson.
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) seized
control of the shops in June after Daly failed to meet a debt
repayment deadline.
The Irish state-run "bad bank" on Monday said it had reached
an out of court settlement with Daly "whereby the sale of
certain properties has been completed."
LVMH was not available for comment.
