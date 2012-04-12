DUBLIN, April 12 The European's Central Bank is confident that Ireland can return to international bond markets in the next year, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

"Our baseline scenario is clearly that Ireland can gradually re-access markets during the programme, that means in the next year," Asmussen told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

Ireland's bailout funding from the ECB, European Commission and International Monetary Fund runs out at the end of 2013.