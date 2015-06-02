By Padraic Halpin
| DUBLIN, June 2
DUBLIN, June 2 Ireland's state broadcaster will
appeal on Tuesday for a court to let it report a lawmaker's
speech in parliament that accused a billionaire of obtaining
sweetheart bank loans, a ruling that could determine how far
Irish courts can go to muzzle the press.
At issue is whether "absolute privilege" of lawmakers to
speak up in parliament - and news organisations to report their
remarks - trumps the wide power of Irish courts to halt
publication of stories that they rule may be libellous.
Ireland's domestic media have so far mainly complied with a
court order banning reporting of accusations against billionaire
press baron Denis O'Brien, even though lawmaker Catherine Murphy
stood up in parliament last week to repeat the allegations.
Instead, the court-imposed media blackout has itself become
the story.
"I do not believe it's tenable that media outlets in Ireland
cannot report on what is taking place in our parliament and
media outlets outside of Ireland can and are," Irish Transport
Minister Paschal Donohoe told state broadcaster RTE.
"That is not acceptable."
The leader of Ireland's main opposition party, Fianna Fail,
said the country was on the verge of a "constitutional crisis"
over the issue.
O'Brien is one of Ireland's most powerful press barons,
owner of its biggest circulation newspaper, the Irish
Independent, as well as four other national newspapers, 13
regional newspapers and two major national radio stations.
He denies wrongdoing and says he has a right to privacy in
his financial affairs. On May 21, he obtained a court order
preventing RTE from airing a report about his past business
dealings.
Last week, Murphy stood up in parliament to accuse him of
paying a below-market interest rate for loans from the
state-owned Irish Banking Resolution Corporation (IBRC), the
wind-down vehicle for a bank that collapsed during the 2008
financial crisis.
The details of Murphy's speech have been reported in some
British media, but have generally not appeared in Irish news
reports, even though the speech is available in transcripts on
parliament's website, www.oireachtas.ie.
O'Brien's spokesman told RTE: "Most of what she said was
untrue but not all of it. Catherine Murphy has presented as
facts figures that are not correct and she has made statements
that are fundamentally wrong."
The spokesman declined to elaborate. He told Reuters he had
been advised that it would breach the court order to go into
further detail.
Murphy said in a statement she stood by her right, as member
of parliament, to put information in the public interest into
the public domain: "The people that continue to accuse me of
falsehoods refuse to provide evidence to refute any of the
issues I've questioned in the Dáil (parliament)."
SHATTERED FAITH
Some Irish news organisations say the allegations are a
matter of public interest, and that no court should be allowed
to censor a speech made openly on the floor of parliament,
granted "absolute privilege" by the constitution.
"Faith in the media's ability to do its job will be
shattered if this challenge is not faced head on. This is a
defining moment for the media in Ireland," said Seamus Dooley,
secretary of the National Union of Journalists in Ireland.
Irish courts do not comment on matters before them.
As in many countries that inherited the British legal
system, Ireland's courts have broad powers to issue injunctions
preventing publication of news stories that may be libellous.
Often details of the injunctions themselves must be kept secret,
since publishing them would reveal the story itself.
RTE says it is fighting against the original injunction in
court, and will seek a ruling on Tuesday that its constitutional
right to publish Murphy's remarks in parliament trumps the court
order.
The Irish Times, which will also appeal to Dublin's High
Court on Tuesday, said its lawyers had advised that reporting
Murphy's statement in full would involve a breach of the
injunction, and that it was not clear whether absolute privilege
allowed it to disregard the court order.
